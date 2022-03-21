AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation about Signs of Cognitive Decline
AARP Advanced Care Planning Series
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program and the DC VA Geriatric Psychiatry Team to learn about the signs of cognitive decline. Get your questions answered during this virtual event.
Please register in advance to attend.
Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov