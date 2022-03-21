 Skip to Content

AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation about Signs of Cognitive Decline

Banner for AARP event

AARP Advanced Care Planning Series

When
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Register by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program and the DC VA Geriatric Psychiatry Team to learn about the signs of cognitive decline. Get your questions answered during this virtual event. 

Please register in advance to attend. 

Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov

See all events

Last updated: