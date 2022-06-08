Pride VA
DC VA Medical Center Joins Capital Pride Festival
- When
-
Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Logan and Dupont Circles
Washington D.C. , DC
- Cost
- Free
Washington DC VA Medical Center is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community at the Capital Pride Festival!
Come visit us at booth 305, in Festival Zone Orange, to learn about healthcare services available to LGBTQ+ Veterans living in the Virginia, Maryland and DC area. Pick up a complimentary goody bag (while supplies last) and learn why the Human Rights Campaign Foundation named Washington DC VA Medical Center an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer."