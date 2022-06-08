Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Health and Information Fair at the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic co-located with Access Housing, Inc. Join us as we celebrate flag day and demonstrate our commitment to caring for DC-area Veterans.

The VA care team will offer on-site wellness checks, VA enrollment and eligibility information, preventative care materials and health and wellness resources. Take advantage of this opportunity to meet members of the VA care team and engage with Veteran Service Organization Representatives and receive information about Access Housing, Inc. programs. Care packages and lite snacks will be provided while supplies last. Bring your expired or unused prescription drugs to dispose of safely with our pharmacy team.

The internal and external health and information fair will be held in the VA clinic as well as the parking lot area. To ensure safety, face coverings are required inside the health care facility.

See less