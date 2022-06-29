Veterans Health and Information Fair

Washington DC VA Medical Center hosts Veterans Health and Information Fair

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Health and Information Fair at the Lexington Park VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Come meet the VA team and take advantage of on-site wellness checks, VA enrollment and eligibility information, preventative care materials and health and wellness resources. Veterans will have an opportunity to engage with Veteran Service Organization Representatives. Care packages and lite snacks will be provided while supplies last.

The internal and external health and information fair will be held in the VA clinic as well as the parking lot area. To ensure safety, face coverings are required inside the health care facility.