The Annual Caregiver Resource Fair

VA Caregiver Resources Fair

Join us as we meet 4 amazing community partners who are working to support Veterans and Caregivers! Our partners include: Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Red Cross – Military and Veteran Caregiver Network, CASH Campaign of Maryland and Hamilton Relay.

Join this event online or on the phone using the details provided below:

Where: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com

Webinar Number (Access Code): 2764 200 7224

Webinar Password: Caregivers2022!

OR

Dial in by phone: 1-833-558-0712

Webinar Password: 22734483

For any questions, please feel free to email us at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov