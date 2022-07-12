Virtual S.A.V.E. Training

S.A.V.E. Training

S.A.V.E. is a virtual training that provides caregivers with the tools to act with care and compassion if they encounter someone who is suicidal. This simple and effective acronym stands for:

Signs of suicide

Asking about suicide

Validating feelings

Encouraging help, and Expediting Treatment

We will have a special presentation discussing Lethal Means Safety. Join virtually or by phone using the details provided below:

Online: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com

Meeting Number (access code): 2760 474 6945

Meeting Password: PgEmxFp*625

Dial in by phone at: 1-833-558-0712

For any questions, please feel free to email us at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov