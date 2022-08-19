Overdose Awareness Education

Overdose Awareness Education Event hosted by Washington DC VA Medical Center and Access Housing Inc.

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center and Access Housing, Inc. for an educational evening about drug overdose. Learn how fentanyl, a drug that is 50 times more potent that heroin, is contributing to deaths in Washington DC. Get your free dose of Naloxone, a life-saving medication, and learn how to administer it, in the event of an overdose.

Pick up your free magnet with poison control numbers you should know, and learn how to dispose of your old or expired medication with a medication disposal mailing envelope.

(Naloxone is only available for Veterans enrolled in VA health care)