 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Healthy Living For Your Brain And Body

A poster with event details about a Hispanic Heritage Month presentation. The topic is dementia and how it affects the Hispanic community. A photograph of Sheila Griffith, the presenter, is also on the poster.

Washington DC VA Medical Center shares resources on dementia and how it affects the Hispanic community during National Hispanic Heritage Month

When:

Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Washington DC VA Medical Center brings you a presentation from Sheila Griffith and the Alzheimer's Association.

Research shows that dementia is more common among Hispanic adults. This virtual presentation will address what dementia is, and how it affects the Hispanic community. Learn how the body and mind are connected, and discover tips and tricks to live a healthy life.

To join using Microsoft Teams, click here and enter the following:
Meeting ID: 227 098 600 210
Passcode: QxnjxH

To join by phone, call 1-872-701-0185 and enter conference ID: 108 004 511#

See more events

Last updated: