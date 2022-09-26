Veterans Health And Information Fair

Veterans Health and Information Fair at Montgomery County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Health and Information Fair at the Montgomery County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Come meet the VA team and take advantage of on-site wellness checks, VA enrollment and eligibility information, preventative care materials and MyHealtheVet enrollment and authentication assistance. While you're there, get your free flu shot and engage with Veteran Service Organization Representatives.



To ensure safety, face coverings are required inside the health care facility.