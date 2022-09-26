 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Health And Information Fair

A graphic with information about an upcoming Health and Information Fair to be held at the Montgomery County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic on Oct. 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Veterans Health and Information Fair at Montgomery County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

When:

Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Montgomery County VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Health and Information Fair at the Montgomery County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Come meet the VA team and take advantage of on-site wellness checks, VA enrollment and eligibility information, preventative care materials and MyHealtheVet enrollment and authentication assistance. While you're there, get your free flu shot and engage with Veteran Service Organization Representatives.


To ensure safety, face coverings are required inside the health care facility. 

See more events

Last updated: