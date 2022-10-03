 Skip to Content
Breast Cancer Awareness Information Fair

Event graphic that displays the dates, times and context for the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health Breast Cancer Outreach events. Information can be found in the event description.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Information Fair

When:

Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Next to the main entrance

Cost:

Free

Join Washington DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health every Wednesday in October, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,  to learn about risk factors, signs and screening for breast cancer. Find out what healthy and cancerous breast tissue looks and feels like with the Women's Center's breast molds, and learn how early detection can save lives. 

Talk to the experts and pick up free information and gift bags! Wear your pink to  show support for breast cancer patients and survivors everywhere! 

