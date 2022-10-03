Breast Cancer Awareness Information Fair

Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Information Fair

Join Washington DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health every Wednesday in October, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to learn about risk factors, signs and screening for breast cancer. Find out what healthy and cancerous breast tissue looks and feels like with the Women's Center's breast molds, and learn how early detection can save lives.

Talk to the experts and pick up free information and gift bags! Wear your pink to show support for breast cancer patients and survivors everywhere!

