National Kidney Foundation Presents: Finding A Living Donor

National Kidney Foundation Hosts A Virtual Presentation On Finding A Living Donor

Washington DC VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Georgetown Transplant Institute as a part of the VA’s Kidney Transplant Program, invites Veterans with chronic kidney disease, and their caregivers, to a virtual discussion.

Participants can learn effective strategies and tools for sharing their story and finding a living kidney donor.

Whether you need a kidney or are considering donation, let us help!

RSVP by Oct. 10, 2022 at https://tinyurl.com/mwk2tr5y