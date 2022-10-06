National Kidney Foundation Presents: Finding A Living Donor
National Kidney Foundation Hosts A Virtual Presentation On Finding A Living Donor
When:
Wed. Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Washington DC VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Georgetown Transplant Institute as a part of the VA’s Kidney Transplant Program, invites Veterans with chronic kidney disease, and their caregivers, to a virtual discussion.
Participants can learn effective strategies and tools for sharing their story and finding a living kidney donor.
Whether you need a kidney or are considering donation, let us help!
RSVP by Oct. 10, 2022 at https://tinyurl.com/mwk2tr5y