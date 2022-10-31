Coping With Grief During The Holidays

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service is offering a Grief During the Holidays support session to help Veterans manage expectations during a season of joy.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service knows that the holidays can be a difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Join them for a virtual presentation on Nov. 4, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to learn how to manage your expectations during seasons of joy.

Join the discussion and find support virtually or by phone using the information below:

Meeting link: Cisco Webex Meetings

Access Code: 2761 620 9354

Password: fGqvPpK@575

OR

Dial 1-833-558-0712 and entering meeting number 2761 620 9354.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Chaplain Cindy Wallace at: Cindy.Wallace@va.gov or dial 202-745-8000, ext. 56278.