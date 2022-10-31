 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health Virtual Information Session

LGBTQIA+ Graphic with event details

Washington DC VA Medical Center Presents A Virtual Information Session On LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health Services

When:

Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program and LGBTQIA+ Veterans Care Program for a virtual information session on LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health.

Learn about unique services available to LGBTQIA+ Veterans including:

  • Gender confirming services for transgender and gender diverse Veterans
  • Infertility and IVF
  • Support groups available for LGBTQIA+ Veterans
  • And more!

Join virtually or by phone using the information provided below:

Online: veteransaffairs.webex.com

Meeting Access Code: 2761 642 0937

Password: a9R2AMH9bM?

By Phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access Code: 2761 642 0937

See more events

Last updated: