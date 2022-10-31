LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health Virtual Information Session
Washington DC VA Medical Center Presents A Virtual Information Session On LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health Services
When:
Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program and LGBTQIA+ Veterans Care Program for a virtual information session on LGBTQIA+ and Women's Health.
Learn about unique services available to LGBTQIA+ Veterans including:
- Gender confirming services for transgender and gender diverse Veterans
- Infertility and IVF
- Support groups available for LGBTQIA+ Veterans
- And more!
Join virtually or by phone using the information provided below:
Online: veteransaffairs.webex.com
Meeting Access Code: 2761 642 0937
Password: a9R2AMH9bM?
By Phone: 1-404-397-1596
By Phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access Code: 2761 642 0937