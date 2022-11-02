 Skip to Content
Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalization

A graphic with information about an upcoming Caregiver Support Virtual Information Session titled Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalizations

Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Service Presents A Virtual Information Session About Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalizations

When:

Fri. Nov 4, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Have you or your loved one ever been hospitalized? Do you wish there was more you could have done?

Join us for a presentation by Founder and CEO of Cancer Champions, Dana Hutson to learn:

• How to become an effective advocate for your loved one

• Practical strategies to become a prepared care partner

• How to find a professional advocate

Join the discussion here.

For more information about Dana and Cancer Champions, please visit: https://cancer-champions.com.

For more information, email the Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Team at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov

Last updated: