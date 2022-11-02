Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalization

Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Service Presents A Virtual Information Session About Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalizations

Have you or your loved one ever been hospitalized? Do you wish there was more you could have done?

Join us for a presentation by Founder and CEO of Cancer Champions, Dana Hutson to learn:

• How to become an effective advocate for your loved one

• Practical strategies to become a prepared care partner

• How to find a professional advocate

Join the discussion here.

For more information about Dana and Cancer Champions, please visit: https://cancer-champions.com.

For more information, email the Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Team at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov