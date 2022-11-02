Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalization
Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Service Presents A Virtual Information Session About Advocating For Loved Ones During Hospitalizations
When:
Fri. Nov 4, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Have you or your loved one ever been hospitalized? Do you wish there was more you could have done?
Join us for a presentation by Founder and CEO of Cancer Champions, Dana Hutson to learn:
• How to become an effective advocate for your loved one
• Practical strategies to become a prepared care partner
• How to find a professional advocate
Join the discussion here.
For more information about Dana and Cancer Champions, please visit: https://cancer-champions.com.
For more information, email the Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Team at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov