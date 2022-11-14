Buddhist Informed Spirituality Care Group

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service offers a new Buddhist-Informed Spirituality Care Group for Veterans and staff.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service presents a new Buddhist-Informed Spirituality Care Group, every Tuesday in November, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Chaplain Andreas Andreou will lead the exploration into these four questions:

· What is our true nature?

· Why do we suffer?

· Are freedom and peace possible?

· What is the way to freedom and peace?

Join the teams meeting or dial +1 205-235-3524 and enter 121 444 146#.

For more information contact Chaplain Andreou at 202-745-8140 or Andreas.Andreou@va.gov.

