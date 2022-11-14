 Skip to Content
Buddhist Informed Spirituality Care Group

This graphic contains the details to join a virtual Buddhist Informed Spiritual Care Group every Tuesday in November, from 12-1 p.m. Those details can also be found in the event description on this page. 

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service offers a new Buddhist-Informed Spirituality Care Group for Veterans and staff.

When:

Tue. Nov 15, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Washington DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service presents a new Buddhist-Informed Spirituality Care Group, every Tuesday in November, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Chaplain Andreas Andreou will lead the exploration into these four questions:

· What is our true nature?

· Why do we suffer?

· Are freedom and peace possible?

· What is the way to freedom and peace?

Join the teams meeting or dial +1 205-235-3524 and enter 121 444 146#.

For more information contact Chaplain Andreou at 202-745-8140 or Andreas.Andreou@va.gov.

Tue. Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Tue. Nov 29, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

