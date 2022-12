Breast Cancer Support Group

Breast Cancer Support Group for Veterans

Washington DC VA Medical Center Women’s Health Clinic Presents Bi-Monthly Breast Cancer Support Group for all stages of healing. Meet with health care providers, survivors and other Veterans who are going through breast cancer treatment.

Join virtually the first Wednesday of every month with VA Video Connect and attend in person on the third Wednesday of every month, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact:

Sarah.Banks@va.gov

202-714-9364

or



Tamara.Carey@va.gov

202-745-8000, ext. 57055

