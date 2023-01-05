Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Washington DC VA Medical Center hosts virtual town hall for Women Veterans.

Women Veterans residing in the District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia are invited to participate in a virtual town hall hosted by the Washington DC VA Medical Center Women's Health Clinic. Learn about specialty services offered and share feedback to help health care providers better understand your needs.

Click here to join virtually and enter 288 814 502 914.

To join by phone, dial 1 872-701-0185. When prompted, enter meeting ID number 322 818 705#.