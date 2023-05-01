National VA2K Walk and Roll

VA's 13th annual VA2K is back in-person this year! Join Washington DC VA Medical Center staff, Veterans and caregivers for a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile) walk or roll to promote health and well-being and support Veterans transitioning from homelessness! Connect with the Whole Health Team to learn about resources available to Veterans, and find tips for improving your health by getting active.

This event will take place in the parking lot of the research building at the Washington DC VA Medical Center. Registration will open on-site at 11:30 on May 17, 2023.

If you can’t join in person, snap a selfie of yourself taking a stroll and share it on social media using #VirtualVA2K and #VA2K.