Capital Pride Parade & Festival

Washington DC VA Medical Center Invites You to Walk in the Capital Pride Parade

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center Care Team to show off your Pride and support for LGBTQ+ Veterans at the Capital Pride Parade and Festival!

On Saturday, June 10, walk the 1.5 mile Pride parade route with VA employees, their families and other Veterans.

Staging site: 15th Street NW

Staging time: 1:30 p.m.

Parade start time: Parade step off will be at 3:00 p.m.

The parade ends when we reach P Street, at 21st Street NW

On Sunday, June 11, visit the Washington DC VA Medical Center booth to connect with the care team and learn about VA services available to eligible LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Capital Pride Festival will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Please check back later for the precise location of Washington DC VA Medical Center's booth.