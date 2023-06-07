Capital Pride Parade & Festival
Washington DC VA Medical Center Invites You to Walk in the Capital Pride Parade
When:
Sat. Jun 10, 2023, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
15th Street NW
Washington, D.C. , DC
Cost:
Free
Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center Care Team to show off your Pride and support for LGBTQ+ Veterans at the Capital Pride Parade and Festival!
On Saturday, June 10, walk the 1.5 mile Pride parade route with VA employees, their families and other Veterans.
Staging site: 15th Street NW
Staging time: 1:30 p.m.
Parade start time: Parade step off will be at 3:00 p.m.
The parade ends when we reach P Street, at 21st Street NW
On Sunday, June 11, visit the Washington DC VA Medical Center booth to connect with the care team and learn about VA services available to eligible LGBTQ+ Veterans.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: The Capital Pride Festival will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Please check back later for the precise location of Washington DC VA Medical Center's booth.