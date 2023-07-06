Skip to Content
Kidney Transplantation & Finding A Living Donor

Learn about kidney transplantation, finding a living donor and kidney health from the experts!

When:

Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The National Kidney Foundation National Capital Area office, in partnership with the Washington DC VA Medical Center and MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, will host a free, virtual workshop to provide valuable information and advice on the best, most effective strategies for keeping your kidneys healthy, seeking a kidney transplant and finding a living donor. 

