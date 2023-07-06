Kidney Transplantation & Finding A Living Donor
Learn about kidney transplantation, finding a living donor and kidney health from the experts!
When:
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The National Kidney Foundation National Capital Area office, in partnership with the Washington DC VA Medical Center and MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, will host a free, virtual workshop to provide valuable information and advice on the best, most effective strategies for keeping your kidneys healthy, seeking a kidney transplant and finding a living donor.
Click here to register to attend this free, virtual workshop.