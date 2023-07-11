PACT Act Outreach and Claims Clinic

Washington DC VA Medical Center PACT Act Outreach and Claims Clinic

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Outreach and Claims Clinic for Veterans, caregivers, and survivors of Veterans who may now be eligible for VA care and benefits under the PACT Act.

Join us on Thursday, July 20, at the Washington DC VA Medical Center Clinical Research Center, to meet with VA health care eligibility and enrollment specialists and Veterans Benefits Administration claims representatives. Get screened for toxic exposure by a VA health care provider on site.

The PACT Act extends VA health care eligibility for:

• Veterans who may not have been eligible before

• Veterans who served in Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War and Post 9/11 eras

• Veterans who participated in toxic exposure risk activities

• Veterans who participated in certain nuclear response cleanup activities

To attend the PACT Act Outreach and Claims Clinic, RSVP by email to VHAWASPublicAffairs@va.gov

For more information about the PACT Act, visit VA.gov/PACT