Women Veterans Town Hall
Women Veterans Health Care Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans residing in the District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia are invited to participate in a virtual town hall hosted by the Washington DC VA Medical Center Women's Health Clinic. Learn about specialty services offered and share feedback to help health care providers better understand your needs.
Click here to join virtually on your Microsoft Teams app. To join on the web, click here and enter the following:
Meeting ID: 275 491 181 588
Passcode: KpBBwa
To join by phone, dial 1 872-701-0185. When prompted, enter meeting ID number 608 564 917#