Overdose Awareness Information Fair

Washington DC VA Medical Center hosts an Overdose Awareness and Information Fair

Join Washington DC VA Medical Center's Substance Abuse Recovery Program (SARP) Team to raise awareness of opioid overdose and resources available to prevent them.

Medical center staff will be in the main atrium, on International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31), to discuss harm reduction and treatment options available to Veterans at VA. Stop by to receive free education materials, fentanyl testing strips and doses of the life-saving opioid reversal agent, naloxone.