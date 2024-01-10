Cervical Cancer Prevention & Screening Information Session
When:
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
DC VA Medical Center Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans: Attend the Cervical Cancer Prevention & Screening Information Session, Wednesday, January 11, 2024, DC VA Medical Center Atrium, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Meet one-on-one with the Cervical Cancer Screening Coordinator, schedule a cervical cancer screening, and get resources and materials on cervical cancer prevention.