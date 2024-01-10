Skip to Content

Cervical Cancer Prevention & Screening Information Session

Teal and white ribbon the far right next to

Cervical Cancer Prevention & Screening Information Session

When:

Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

DC VA Medical Center Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans: Attend the Cervical Cancer Prevention & Screening Information Session, Wednesday, January 11, 2024, DC VA Medical Center Atrium, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meet one-on-one with the Cervical Cancer Screening Coordinator, schedule a cervical cancer screening, and get resources and materials on cervical cancer prevention.

See more events

Last updated: