Women Veterans Health and Wellness Information Fair

Go Red for Women Veterans Health and Wellness Information Fair. Signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Three doctors and the AHA

When:

Wed. Feb 14, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Main Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Join the DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health Clinic staff for a Health & Wellness Information Fair, February 14, 2024, 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., in the medical center Atrium. Women Veterans will speak one-on-one with health care professionals about preventative care opportunities, screenings and healthy heart routines.

