Women Veterans Health and Wellness Information Fair
When:
Wed. Feb 14, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join the DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health Clinic staff for a Health & Wellness Information Fair, February 14, 2024, 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., in the medical center Atrium. Women Veterans will speak one-on-one with health care professionals about preventative care opportunities, screenings and healthy heart routines.