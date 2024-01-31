Skip to Content

Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

Breast Cancer Support Group January to December 2024 text below three female torsos animated graphic.

When:

Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Women's Health Clinic

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Washington DC VA Medical Center Women’s Health Clinic presents a monthly virtual breast cancer support group for all stages of healing. Join to meet health care providers, survivors and other Veterans who are going through breast cancer treatment.

To join virtually, the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., contact: 

Sarah.Banks@va.gov 
202-714-9364

See more events

Last updated: