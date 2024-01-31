Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
When:
Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Women's Health Clinic
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Washington DC VA Medical Center Women’s Health Clinic presents a monthly virtual breast cancer support group for all stages of healing. Join to meet health care providers, survivors and other Veterans who are going through breast cancer treatment.
To join virtually, the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., contact:
Sarah.Banks@va.gov
202-714-9364