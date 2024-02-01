Gate Gourmet Hiring & Information Session
When:
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 10:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Freedom Auditorium, 4th Floor
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Veterans and transitioning Service Members eligible for VA care and services are invited to attend a hiring and information session hosted by the VA Compensated Work Therapy Program, Feb. 22, 2024. The hiring event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the DC VA Medical Center Freedom Auditorium.
