Skip to Content

Gate Gourmet Hiring & Information Session

Gate Gourmet hiring & information session for Veterans & transitioning service members eligible for VA services February 22, 2024 at 10:30 - 1:30 pm

When:

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 10:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Freedom Auditorium, 4th Floor

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Veterans and transitioning Service Members eligible for VA care and services are invited to attend a hiring and information session hosted by the VA Compensated Work Therapy Program, Feb. 22, 2024. The hiring event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the DC VA Medical Center Freedom Auditorium. 

 

See more events

Last updated: