On Feb. 14, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., visit the VA Community Clinic in D.C. for health screenings, VBA claims clinic and community resources.

Washington DC VA Medical Center is partnering with Access Housing to host a Valentine's Day Health, Benefits & Resources Event for Veterans in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The event offers VBA claims assistance, preventative care, wellness information, toxic exposure screening, community resources and much more. Caregivers and survivors of Veterans may meet with the VA health and Benefits teams to receive information about extended eligibility under VA's PACT Act.



Join us Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 820 Chesapeake Street, SE, Washington, D.C.

The PACT Act extends VA health care eligibility for:

• Veterans who may not have been eligible before

• Veterans who served in Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War and Post 9/11 eras

• Veterans who participated in toxic exposure risk activities

• Veterans who participated in certain nuclear response cleanup activities

For more information about the PACT Act, visit VA.gov/PACT

For more information about the event, call: 202-603-1585.