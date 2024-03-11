PACT Act Town Hall for Veterans

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Town Hall and Claims Clinic for Veterans, caregivers, and survivors of Veterans who may now be eligible for VA care and benefits under the PACT Act. The town hall is open for in-person and virtual access at March 22, 2024 at 10 a.m.



In-person participants will gain knowledge about the newly eligible Veteran cohorts under the PACT Act, meet one-on-one with VA health care enrollment and eligibility specialists, complete or schedule a toxic exposure screening and receive Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) claims assistance.



The town hall will be held at the Clinical Research Center, Gate 2, DC VA Medical Center.



Virtual participants will gain knowledge about the newly eligible Veteran cohorts under the PACT Act. Veterans who are enrolled for VA health care will be able to schedule an appointment for toxic exposure screening. To enroll for VA health care, click here.



To participate in the virtual town hall information session:

Click here to join the meeting



Or call: 1-872-701-0185

Meeting ID: 215670151371/ Conference ID: 820514740#



For more information or questions, email: VHAWASPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Important Note: VA Accelerates Newly Eligible Veteran Cohorts

Under the PACT Act, all toxic exposed Veterans were supposed to become eligible for VA care – in increments – between now and 2032. ​VA eliminated the phased - in approach – meaning that three new cohorts of Veterans are now eligible to enroll in VA health care as of March 5, 2024. ​

The PACT Act changes:

Expand and extend eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Add 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures

Add more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Require VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

For more information about PACT Act, visit: VA.gov/PACT