Care for the Wounded Soul
When:
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The VA Mental Health Team encourages Veterans who are struggling with hopelessness, lack of connections, meaning and purpose to join the DC VA Medical Center Chaplain Service team for a virtual group session. By joining the support group, Veterans will learn about coping strategies to help build resilience in managing spiritual and emotional distress.
For more information and to receive the virtual access link, email: Cindy.Wallace@va.gov