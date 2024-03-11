Wellness Wednesday Information Fair: Spring into a Healthier You!
When:
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Wellness Wednesdays is hosted by the DC VAMC Health Promotions and Disease Prevention Program to educate and provide wellness resources to Veterans. On March 13, the MOVE Weight Management, Telehealth and Whole Health teams will host an information booth in the Atrium of the medical center to personally offer health information and blood pressure screening.