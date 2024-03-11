Skip to Content

Wednesday, March 13 Wellness Wednesday Information Fair - Spring into a Healthier You: Eat Wisely, Get Moving, Stay Connected

Wellness Wednesday Information Fair: Spring into a Healthier You!

When:

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Main Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Wellness Wednesdays is hosted by the DC VAMC Health Promotions and Disease Prevention Program to educate and provide wellness resources to Veterans. On March 13, the MOVE Weight Management, Telehealth and Whole Health teams will host an information booth in the Atrium of the medical center to personally offer health information and blood pressure screening. 

