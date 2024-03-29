Skip to Content

Meditation Practice - Take A Pause

Washington DC VAMC Chaplain Service: Meditation Practice - Take A Pause. Mondays & Thursdays, 12:30 - 1 pm, All Faiths Chapel, Room 3A-119.

When:

Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

All Faiths Chapel, Room 3A-119

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Meditation practice predates all of the world religions and spiritual traditions. It is used both as a contemplative and mindfulness practice to renew and reconnect us to our innate sense of peace and clarity. Take a Pause is offered by Chaplin Service for Veterans, caregivers and VA employees to recharge, destress and refocus. Open to both beginners and seasoned practitioners. Guided meditation instructions will be provided. Led by Chaplain Andreas Andreou.

