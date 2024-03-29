Meditation Practice - Take A Pause
Meditation Practice - Take A Pause
When:
Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
All Faiths Chapel, Room 3A-119
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Meditation practice predates all of the world religions and spiritual traditions. It is used both as a contemplative and mindfulness practice to renew and reconnect us to our innate sense of peace and clarity. Take a Pause is offered by Chaplin Service for Veterans, caregivers and VA employees to recharge, destress and refocus. Open to both beginners and seasoned practitioners. Guided meditation instructions will be provided. Led by Chaplain Andreas Andreou.
Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. May 2, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Mon. May 6, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. May 9, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET