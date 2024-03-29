Meditation Practice - Take A Pause

When: Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET Repeats Where: All Faiths Chapel, Room 3A-119 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to Washington VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Meditation practice predates all of the world religions and spiritual traditions. It is used both as a contemplative and mindfulness practice to renew and reconnect us to our innate sense of peace and clarity. Take a Pause is offered by Chaplin Service for Veterans, caregivers and VA employees to recharge, destress and refocus. Open to both beginners and seasoned practitioners. Guided meditation instructions will be provided. Led by Chaplain Andreas Andreou.