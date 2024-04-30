When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Clinical Research Center 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to Washington VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come one, come all! Join Team DC VAMC for the 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event, Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The 1.24 miles walk and roll encourages VA employees, Veterans and caregivers to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and toiletries.

The event is free to participate and donations support the DC VA Medical Center’s Community Resource and Referral Center.

For information or to register, email: Jan.Tortarella@va.gov or Terri.Howard@va.gov.