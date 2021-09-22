 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Washington DC health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Ashley Borum

Outpatient Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52388

Email: Ashley.Borum@va.gov

Jonathan T Wilson

Office Supervisor

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 54173

Stephanie McCaskill

Inpatient Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52381

Email: Stephanie.McCaskill@va.gov

Tanisha L Arrington

Inpatient Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52386

Email: Tanisha.Arrington@va.gov

Todd E Johnson

Chief of Service

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55927

Email: Todd.Johnson@va.gov

Lycretia Davis

Outpatient Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 57835

Email: Lycretia.Davis@va.gov

Tina Cates

Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52383

Email: Tina.Cates@va.gov

Brendan Lee

Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55603

Email: Brendan.Lee@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Washington DC health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: