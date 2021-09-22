Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Washington DC health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Ashley Borum
Outpatient Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52388
Email: Ashley.Borum@va.gov
Jonathan T Wilson
Office Supervisor
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 54173
Stephanie McCaskill
Inpatient Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52381
Email: Stephanie.McCaskill@va.gov
Tanisha L Arrington
Inpatient Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52386
Email: Tanisha.Arrington@va.gov
Todd E Johnson
Chief of Service
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55927
Email: Todd.Johnson@va.gov
Lycretia Davis
Outpatient Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 57835
Email: Lycretia.Davis@va.gov
Tina Cates
Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 52383
Email: Tina.Cates@va.gov
Brendan Lee
Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55603
Email: Brendan.Lee@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Washington DC health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights