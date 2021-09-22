 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Washington DC health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Bindu Mason

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Washington DC health care

Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 4999

Email: VHASPCDC-688WASSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Washington DC health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

  • Veteran suicide prevention

    VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • Mental health services

    VA Washington DC health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Depression treatment for Veterans

    Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • PTSD treatment

    Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic health disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

    The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

