Campus map

Directions

From the east: Take U.S. Route 50 west to New York Avenue. Exit onto South Dakota Avenue. At the seventh traffic light, turn left onto Monroe Street. Follow Monroe Street until it ends. Go left on Michigan Avenue. Follow the right lanes onto Irving Street. Get in the left lane and make the first left. The medical center is located on the left.

From the north: Take Interstate 95 south. Veer right onto Interstate 495 toward Silver Spring. Exit I-495 almost immediately at New Hampshire Avenue, exit Route 650 south. Go south for approximately 4 miles on New Hampshire Avenue, then go south on North Capitol Street for approximately 2 miles. Exit right onto Irving Street, following signs to the medical center. Get in the left lane immediately and make the first left. The medical center is located on the left.

From the west: Take Interstate 270 south, then go east on Interstate 495 (go left at fork marked "Washington"), to the Connecticut Avenue exit, southbound Route 185. Proceed south on Connecticut Avenue for about 3 miles. Turn left onto Military Road for approximately 3.5 miles. Turn right at light onto North Capitol Street. Go approximately 1.5 miles then exit right onto Irving Street, following signs to the medical center. Get in the left lane immediately and make the first left. The medical center is located on the left.

From the south: Take Interstate 95, Virginia Route 1, or Virginia Route 50 to the 14th Street Bridge. Continue north on 14th Street until you reach Harvard Street where you will turn right. Harvard Street ends at a light (approximately 2.5 miles). At the light, turn left onto Irving Street. Stay in the middle lane. At the third light, turn right. The medical center is located on the left.

Taking the metro: Take the Red Line to the Catholic University/Brookland Metro Station. Metro buses H2 and H4 will bring you to the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Washington VA Medical Center

50 Irving Street NW

Washington, DC 20422-0001

Intersection: Irving Street NW and 1st Street NW

Coordinates: 38°55'45.84"N 77°0'40.30"W