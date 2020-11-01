Operating status
VA Washington DC health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Charlotte Hall VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
-
Fort Belvoir VA Clinic
-
Facility notice
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
-
Franklin Street VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Our Community Resource and Referral Center is operating virtually for telehealth and phone appointments at this time. Call 202-745-3012, option 8 to reach a team member or make an appointment.
-
Lexington Park VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
-
Montgomery County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
-
Southeast Washington VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
-
Southern Prince George's County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.