Operating status

VA Washington DC health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Washington VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Charlotte Hall VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
Fort Belvoir VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
Franklin Street VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Our Community Resource and Referral Center is operating virtually for telehealth and phone appointments at this time. Call 202-745-3012, option 8 to reach a team member or make an appointment.
Lexington Park VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
Montgomery County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
Southeast Washington VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.
Southern Prince George's County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clinic is open for telehealth, phone appointments and limited face-to-face appointments at this time. Phone 202-745-8000, option 2 to make a routine appointment.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 202-745-8577 or 877-328-2621

Change your appointment: 202-745-8577 or 888-553-0242

Media inquiries: 202-745-4037

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 202-745-4046 or 888-553-0242

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 202-745-8247 or 202-745-8577