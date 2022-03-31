Hospitalist Section

We are devoted to providing quality care to our nation's veterans and furthering the mission of our medical center to create an environment of "Capitol Excellence." Our members are all Board Certified in Internal Medicine and some also hold additional board certifications including Obesity Medicine and Geriatric Medicine. Professional development is a priority and our group is active in national organizations such as the Society of Hospital Medicine, Society of General Internal Medicine and American College of Physicians in leadership roles or as speakers and presenters. The section is involved in many institutional quality improvement projects related to inpatient quality, length of stay, mortality, and readmission. We also work closely with two dedicated Chief Residents in Quality and Safety.

Our physicians are dedicated and enthusiastic educators. Students and residents from several affiliates including George Washington University (GWU), Georgetown University, Uniformed Services University (USUHS) and Howard University come together to create a stimulating academic environment at our medical center. In addition to clinical teaching, our physicians serve as core faculty in many educational programs at our affiliates including a longitudinal quality improvement curriculum, evidence based medicine, and other core teaching topics. Our committed faculty includes: nine former chief residents, four members of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society, five graduates of the Master Teacher Leadership Development Program through George Washington University Graduate School of Education and Human Development, two Master's degrees recipients (Clinical and Translational Research and Medical Education) and a dean for student affairs at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Not surprisingly, our physicians are consistently recognized by students and residents for excellence in education. Members of our section have been awarded ACP Top Hospitalist, VA Attending of the Year from George Washington, the James J. Leonard Award for excellence in Teaching Internal Medicine from USUSH, a SGIM regional teaching award and the distinguished Sol Katz Teaching Award from the American College of Physicians.

Our physicians are engaged in research spanning clinical trials, quality improvement, and medical education. Visit the profile pages for each of our faculty for more information about their specific interests and areas of focus.