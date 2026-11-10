Hospitalist Section

The Section of Hospital Medicine is a dynamic, collegial group of physicians committed to clinical excellence, academic medicine, and advancing the care of our nation's Veterans. Our physicians bring diverse expertise, professional interests, and leadership experience, creating a collaborative and intellectually stimulating environment.

Clinical Excellence and Quality Improvement

Our section is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while advancing the Washington DC VA Medical Center's mission of Capital Excellence. All of our hospitalists are board-certified in Internal Medicine, with several holding additional certifications in specialties such as Obesity Medicine.

Professional development and leadership are central to our section's culture. Our physicians are actively engaged in national professional organizations, including the Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM), Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), and American College of Physicians (ACP), serving in leadership positions and contributing as invited speakers and presenters.

Our section plays a key role in institutional quality improvement initiatives focused on patient safety, clinical outcomes, length of stay, mortality, readmissions, and patient flow. We also collaborate closely with dedicated Chief Residents in Quality and Safety to develop and implement innovative approaches to improving inpatient care.

Medical Education and Academic Leadership

Education is a cornerstone of our section's mission. Our physicians are passionate and accomplished educators who foster a rich academic environment for medical students and residents from several affiliated institutions, including George Washington University, Georgetown University, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Howard University.

Beyond bedside teaching and clinical supervision, our hospitalists serve as core faculty and educational leaders in a variety of academic programs, including longitudinal quality improvement curricula, evidence-based medicine, and other foundational areas of medical education.

Our faculty bring an impressive breadth of educational and leadership experience, including former chief residents, members of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, graduates of the Master Teacher Leadership Development Program at George Washington University, and physicians with advanced degrees in Clinical and Translational Research and Medical Education. Our section also includes faculty who hold senior academic and administrative leadership positions.

Our commitment to education has been recognized through numerous institutional, regional, and national honors, including recognition as an ACP Top Hospitalist, the George Washington University VA Attending of the Year Award, the James J. Leonard Award for Excellence in Teaching Internal Medicine from the Uniformed Services University, an SGIM regional teaching award, and the American College of Physicians' distinguished Sol Katz Teaching Award.

Research and Scholarship

Our physicians are actively engaged in scholarly work spanning clinical research, multicenter studies, quality improvement, patient safety, and medical education. Through publications, presentations, and collaborative research initiatives, our faculty contribute to advancing the field of hospital medicine and improving the care of hospitalized Veterans.

We encourage you to explore our individual faculty profiles to learn more about our physicians, their academic interests, leadership roles, and scholarly contributions.