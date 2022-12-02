Liver and Kidney Transplant Program

MedStar Georgetown University Transplant Institute, or MGTI, has provided successful transplant services for many years in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

MGTI ranks among the top 5 percent of all US programs in the number of kidney transplants performed every year and is a Center of Excellence for the National Kidney Registry (NKR), increasing access to living donation. The NKR is a national registry of approved living donor candidates and kidney transplant recipients.

MGTI provides liver transplant with the highest-rated outcomes in the region. Surgical techniques at MGTI are cutting-edge and include living donor liver transplant, laparoscopic liver resection and transplant and split-liver transplant. MGTI patients have liver transplant wait times among the lowest in the country.

Through this partnership, Veterans will have access to an experienced, multidisciplinary team of specialists with the latest diagnostic tools and medical and surgical treatment options at a convenient, local facility.