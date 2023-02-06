To be eligible for a Medical Foster Home Veterans must be enrolled in VA Home-Based Primary Care.

Medical Foster Homes are a private-pay option for Veterans, and are often more affordable than institutionalized care. The Veteran compensates the caregiver by paying a monthly fee based on their income and the level of care they need. A financial agreement between the Veteran, their family or legal representation, and the caregiver is finalized prior to placement in a Medical Foster Home.

A VA social worker or case manager can help to determine additional VA benefits that may help cover costs. Learn more about Paying for Long Term Care.