Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
VA Washington DC health care Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) offers a variety of clinical services that focus on improved functional mobility to enhance quality of life for Veterans through medicine, procedures, manual techniques, modalities, device prescription, education, exercise and more.
Physiatry
Rehabilitation Medicine services are performed by board certified physicians. They are responsible for the medical rehabilitation of the patients. The physiatrist identifies the nature and extent of functional disability and performs a diagnostic examination to detect or confirm pathologic states that complicate or exist concurrently with the physical impairment and disability condition. All medical and rehabilitation data pertinent to an individual is applied in the design of interventions to prevent complications, enhance recovery or promote adaptation to optimal levels of function. The physiatrist prescribes treatment, details precautions and offers probable prognosis as to outcome and duration of treatment.
Orthotics and Prosthetics Services
Orthoses, such as, walking aids, positioning aids & braces can be prescribed and approved by staff physicians. If evaluation, fitting and training are anticipated, a Rehab Medicine consultation is required and must be submitted through CPRS. Patients in need of major medical equipment, e.g. wheelchairs (manual or motorized), stair glides, chair lifts or wheelchair van modifications require evaluation and approval by Rehabilitation Medicine physicians. To fulfill the Joint Commission requirements of instructing the patients in safe use of prescribed equipment, consultations must be received in Rehabilitation Medicine through CPRS 48 hours before the patient is discharged.
Amputee Clinic
All new amputees should be referred to Rehabilitation Medicine for pre & post prosthetic training. Appointments for the Amputee Clinic should be made through Prosthetic Service, Room 1E-132,202-745-8000, ext. 58259.
Physical and Kinesiotherapy
Utilizes physical modalities and interventions, focused primarily on individuals with acute physical dysfunction or pain with emphasis on movement dysfunction.
Physical Therapy In-Patient Clinic is offered in room GC-217, from 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 202-745-8000, ext. 57615, or ext. 57616.
Physical Therapy Out-Patient Clinic is offered in room GC-217, from 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 202-745-8000, ext. 58534.
Occupational Therapy
Available for patients who need splinting for upper extremities and training in developing upper extremity skills and activities of daily living skills. Occupational Therapy Clinic is offered in room GC-204, from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 202-745-8000, ext. 54237.
Vision Rehabilitation
We offer a wide range of services for legally blind, low vision, and traumatic brain injured (TBI) Veterans. If you are experiencing problems performing daily living activities, please call the Vision Rehabilitation Team at 202-745-8000, ext. 56042. The clinic is located on the basement level, room GC-208/210.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialty Clinics
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
OEF/OIF Veterans who screen positive on initial TBI screen are scheduled for TBI Comprehensive Evaluation by a Polytrauma Physician. Referral for comprehensive TBI evaluation is made using the TBI Consult. Walk-in appointments are available in room GC-201, 202-745-8000, ext. 58311.
Polytrauma Rehabilitation
Available for patients with injuries to multiple body parts or organ systems that can result in physical, cognitive, psychological, and/or psychosocial impairments and functional disabilities. TBI frequently occurs in polytrauma in combination with other disabling conditions. Available by consultation to Polytrauma, scheduling in room GC-210, 202-745-8000, ext. 58311.
Wheeled Mobility Clinic
Available for patients requiring drivers assessment and rehabilitation due to a physical or cognitive impairment. Available by consultation to Drivers Rehab.
Location and Contact Information
Location: Basement, Patriot Hallway, Room GC-210
Phone: 202-745-8311
Clinical Hours
- Outpatient rehabilitation clinics are open Monday- Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
An appointment is required.
- Walk-in visits are available for equipment pickup (an order from a provider is required for the item)
Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
- Inpatient Acute Rehab: Physical and Occupational therapy services are offered on Saturdays and Sundays for acute care needs only. Consults are completed within 24 hours.
- LC Rehab: Physical therapy, Occupational therapy and Kinesiotherapy are offered by appointment only, Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Physical therapy is also offered at the following CBOC sites:
- Ft Belvoir (VA)
- Montgomery County (MD)
- Charlotte Hall (MD)
Consults and appointments are required for physical therapy at a CBOC. Please refer to the Washington DC VA Medical Center website for CBOC hours.
NOTE: There is no Physical Medicine coverage (inpatient or outpatient) on Federal Holidays.
To speak with a PM&R Clinic, call 202-745-8311 and use the following options:
Option #1- Main phone line for all clinic and specialty services listed above
Option #2- Wheeled Mobility and Amputation clinic requests
Option #3- Cancellation/scheduling requests (goes to front desk staff in PM&R)