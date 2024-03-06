Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation Medicine services are performed by board certified physicians. They are responsible for the medical rehabilitation of the patients. The physiatrist identifies the nature and extent of functional disability and performs a diagnostic examination to detect or confirm pathologic states that complicate or exist concurrently with the physical impairment and disability condition. All medical and rehabilitation data pertinent to an individual is applied in the design of interventions to prevent complications, enhance recovery or promote adaptation to optimal levels of function. The physiatrist prescribes treatment, details precautions and offers probable prognosis as to outcome and duration of treatment.