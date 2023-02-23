Social Work

Assessment: A social worker will meet with you, and often with your family, to learn about your health, your living situation, your at-home support systems, your military experience, and any issues you would like help with. They will prepare an assessment to help you and your primary care team make treatment plans.

Crisis intervention: Social workers provide counseling services to help you through a crisis. They can also help you apply for emergency aid from VA and community programs in your area.

High-risk screening: Social workers work closely with Veterans who are at high risk, such as those who are homeless, those who have been admitted to the hospital several times, and those who cannot care for themselves any longer.

Discharge planning: If admitted to Washington DC VA Medical Center, a social worker can help you make plans for your return home or to the community. If you can no longer live by yourself, a they can help arrange for care in your home or an alternative location.

Case management: Social workers often provide long-term case management services to Veterans who are at high risk of being admitted to a hospital, those who have very complex medical problems, and those who need additional help and support. They are available to offer support and counseling, help identify your needs and connect you with resources and care to meet those needs.

Advocacy: Sometimes it can be hard to speak up for yourself. Your social worker can provide advocacy, education and support on your VA health care journey.

Education: Social workers can provide education to you and your family about what services and programs are available to you, tips for dealing with stress and loss, and how you can find support groups and other self-help programs in your community.

Psychotherapy: Clinical social workers provide individual therapy, group therapy, and family therapy to address emotional, behavioral and mental health needs.