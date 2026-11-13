Amir Meiri

Dr. Meiri is the Director of Patient Flow, where he works to improve and optimize care for Veterans admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Meiri is the Director of Patient Flow, where he works to improve and optimize care for Veterans admitted to the hospital. He holds faculty appointments at The George Washington University School of Medicine and the Uniformed Services University, and he works with and trains medical residents and students on the inpatient service, supporting their growth as clinicians and as contributors to quality improvement and systems-based care.

Dr. Meiri earned his medical degree at The George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and completed his internal medicine residency at Boston Medical Center, with a focus on quality improvement. He then completed health services research and administrative fellowships in General Internal Medicine and Delivery System Science at Harvard Medical School’s Department of Population Medicine and Atrius Health and earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

He serves on several local and national VA committees, most notably the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee and the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) Acute Provider Council.

Dr. Meiri’s interests center on improving care delivery through quality improvement, operations, and population health, using data-driven approaches. His work includes: