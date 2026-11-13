Dr. Chase Houghton is a Hospitalist at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at George Washington University and an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, where he was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha. After completing his internal medicine residency at George Washington University, he served as Chief Resident for Quality and Safety at the Washington, DC VA Medical Center. He now serves as the Internal Medicine Resident Site Director at the Washington DC VA and as a Physician Utilization Management Advisor for Medicine. He remains committed to medical education as core faculty in George Washington University's Internal Medicine longitudinal quality improvement curriculum. His clinical interests include quality improvement with work that has contributed to improvements in inpatient flow, emergency department boarding, telemetry usage and intrahospital communication. He is an advocate for point of care ultrasound (POCUS) and contributes to both undergraduate and graduate medical education on POCUS.