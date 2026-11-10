Dr. Jessica Logan received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at the George Washington University (GW) and served as a Chief Resident for Quality and Safety at the Washington DC VA Medical Center (DCVAMC). Following her chief year in 2013, Dr. Logan joined the DCVAMC as a hospitalist and subsequently completed the George Washington University Master Teacher Leadership Development Program in 2014.

Dr. Logan has held various roles since joining the hospitalist group including Director of the Medicine Consult Service. In 2019, she was named Associate Chief of the Hospitalist section. In this role, Dr. Logan helps lead quality improvement initiatives to improve healthcare for veterans. Her work on medication reconciliation at discharge has been published in the Journal of Graduate Medical Education. She has also worked on reducing heart failure readmissions and improving Emergency Department flow and patient throughput. Her quality improvement work has been featured in The Hospitalist magazine. Dr. Logan mentors DCVAMC’s Chief Residents for Quality and Safety and GW internal medicine residents to develop the next generation of quality improvement leaders.

Dr. Logan is a leader in medical education in her role as Medicine Clerkship Site Director. Personally, she has been recognized with the Sol Katz Teaching Award from the DC chapter of the American College of Physicians and teaching awards from the Walter Reed Internal Medicine Residency Program and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Clerkship. Dr. Logan enjoys mentoring trainees through the GW clinical competency committee. She also mentors trainee scholarship including posters at national and regional meetings and published peer-reviewed papers.

Dr. Logan remains active in the larger academic hospitalist community as a member of the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), Society of Hospital Medicine and American College of Physicians. She is currently a member of SGIM’s Academic Hospitalist Commission, and she is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.