Sue-Ann Forde

Prior to this role, Ms. Forde served as the Assistant Director from June 7, 2020 to June 5, 2023. As the Associate Director of Operations, she is charged with overall administration of Facilities Management Services, Environmental Services, Police Service, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Emergency Management, Office of Information Technology, and Veterans Canteen Service.

Ms. Forde joined the Medical Center in September of 2012 as the Assistant Chief of Nutrition and Food Service. She advanced to the title of Chief of Nutrition and Food Service in June 2014. In that role she had administrative responsibility for planning, staffing, implementing, and evaluating a functionally comprehensive nutrition program. Her duties included coordinating departmental activities with other services within the Medical Center, ambulatory clinics and the local community. She also served on the Integrative Health and Wellness Steering Committee, and along with the clinical staff, coordinates the curriculum for the Healthy Teaching Kitchen initiative.

Ms. Forde has more than 20 years of experience in acute and long-term care and foodservice management. She continues to work to provide outstanding customer service noted for quality products, courtesy, responsiveness and compassionate concern for all Veterans.

A native of Washington, DC, Ms. Forde received a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from Howard University and a Master of Health Administration from Seton Hall University and is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).