Stories

VA Washington DC health care top stories.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Supports Military Sexual Trauma Survivors

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Washington DC VA Medical Center is raising awareness of services available to Veterans who experienced sexual assault or harassment while serving.

Wellness Wednesday featuring Dr. Tsila Kirsh, PhD. Kirsh is a clinical psychologist and the Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at the DC VA Medical Center.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Adds “Heart Electrician” to The Team

The Washington DC VA Medical Center adds new technology and talent to offer Veterans living with atrial fibrillation a healthier future.

Photo of Doctor Baran Kilical, an electrophysiologist at the Washington DC VA Medical Center.

VA Women’s Health Takes on Osteoporosis

The Washington DC VA Medical Center is tackling Osteoporosis by encouraging women Veterans to make their bones as strong as their spirit.

VA graphic with information about osteoporosis and tips to protect your bones from deteriorating.

Physical Fitness Linked to Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

A breakthrough study led by Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center clinicians has linked physical fitness with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

people walking

March is American Red Cross Month

Join the Fight Against Blood Supply Shortages

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, engages with a Washington DC VA medical center employee during an American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the DCVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
