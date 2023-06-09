Stories
Washington DC VA Medical Center Supports Military Sexual Trauma Survivors
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Washington DC VA Medical Center is raising awareness of services available to Veterans who experienced sexual assault or harassment while serving.
Washington DC VA Medical Center Adds “Heart Electrician” to The Team
The Washington DC VA Medical Center adds new technology and talent to offer Veterans living with atrial fibrillation a healthier future.
VA Women’s Health Takes on Osteoporosis
The Washington DC VA Medical Center is tackling Osteoporosis by encouraging women Veterans to make their bones as strong as their spirit.
Physical Fitness Linked to Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease
A breakthrough study led by Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center clinicians has linked physical fitness with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking and reasoning skills.
March is American Red Cross Month
Join the Fight Against Blood Supply Shortages