VA Washington DC health care top stories.
March is American Red Cross Month
Join the Fight Against Blood Supply Shortages
We’re aware that many non-VA pharmacies are impacted by a cybersecurity breach this week. If you have trouble filling a prescription by a VA health care provider or VA-authorized community provider, contact your local VA pharmacy or call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).
