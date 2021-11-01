Stories
VA Women’s Health Takes on Osteoporosis
The Washington DC VA Medical Center is tackling Osteoporosis by encouraging women Veterans to make their bones as strong as their spirit.
Physical Fitness Linked to Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease
A breakthrough study led by Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center clinicians has linked physical fitness with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking and reasoning skills.
March is American Red Cross Month
Join the Fight Against Blood Supply Shortages