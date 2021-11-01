 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Washington DC health care top stories.

VA Women’s Health Takes on Osteoporosis

The Washington DC VA Medical Center is tackling Osteoporosis by encouraging women Veterans to make their bones as strong as their spirit.

VA graphic with information about osteoporosis and tips to protect your bones from deteriorating.

Physical Fitness Linked to Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

A breakthrough study led by Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center clinicians has linked physical fitness with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

people walking

March is American Red Cross Month

Join the Fight Against Blood Supply Shortages

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, engages with a Washington DC VA medical center employee during an American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the DCVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
